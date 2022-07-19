Breaking News
Saiyami Kher: People are still surprised that a woman can love and understand cricket, or any other sport

Updated on: 19 July,2022 07:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

As she essays a cricketer in 'Ghoomer', Saiyami Kher says film fights misguided notion that women can’t play the sport

Pic/Instagram


For Saiyami Kher, the biggest high of doing 'Ghoomer' is that it offers her the opportunity to bring her love for cricket on screen. R Balki’s sports drama sees the actor essay the role of a cricketer, with Abhishek Bachchan playing her coach. In telling the story of a sportswoman, the movie also makes a statement about how talent, not gender, determines one’s ability to play a sport, thus fighting gender bias. 

“I am a woman, and I love cricket. I find it strange that in this day and age, people are still surprised that a woman can love and understand cricket, or any other sport. Sometimes, people find it difficult to accept women watching sport or [playing it] as they are still stuck in a stereotypical world. But the reality is different. Be it Mithali Raj, PV Sindhu, or Mirabai Chanu  — they are fine examples of how women in different sports have made our country proud. So, this dated mentality needs to change, which I hope the film will achieve,” says Kher. 


