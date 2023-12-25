After watching the Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, Saiyami Kher has opened up about how triggered she felt

In Pic: Saiyami Kher and Ranbir Kapoor

Listen to this article Saiyami Kher reviews Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, says, ‘I was very triggered, very disturbed’ x 00:00

The film 'Animal' has been tagged as one of the most problematic and misogynistic films ever made. Despite its tremendous success at the box office, it has faced backlash from a particular set of audiences. Interestingly, there are only a few individuals in the industry who have hared negative opinions about the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial. Now, after watching the film, Saiyami Kher has opened up about how triggered she felt.

The actress in an interview with bollywood hungama said, “Personally, for me, I have been told very strongly do not tell your opinions, because nobody wants to hear that. But I was very triggered, very disturbed. Every director has the right to make everything that one wants, but somewhere, you have a responsibility towards people. Cinema has the power to influence people and I truly believe that, in the good and in the bad way.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Saiyam further mentioned that she is puzzled by the box office numbers Animal has made. She said, “I was a little confused, because if this is what the country is watching, then where do I stand in this? It is not just men, it is women who are loving the film as well. He is a very talented filmmaker, because he has held your attention. But I was not a big fan of the way a lot of things were shown. I am not the biggest fan of that kind of cinema,” she added.

She while mentioning that she would rather prefer to watch Rockstar and Barfi as he is “the best the country has” but won’t revisit Animal added, “I personally don’t agree with the phenomenon of glorifying somebody who is a dark and bad character. With great power comes great responsibility, so I would consider that when working.”

Animal, also starring Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri, is nearing Rs 800 crore mark in gross worldwide box office collections. The action drama, billed as a father-son story, hit the screens on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The film may be on its way to becoming one of the highest-earning Hindi films of 2023, but it has drawn criticism from a section of social media users for its misogynistic and graphically violent narrative.