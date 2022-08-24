Breaking News
Saiyami Kher to pair up with Pratik Gandhi for her next project

Updated on: 24 August,2022 08:19 PM IST
Last year both the actors collaborated for a podcast titled 'Gangistan' which is streaming on Spotify

Saiyami Kher and Pratik Gandhi/ Pic- PR


Saiyami Kher has two major projects coming up. Now, there are talks of the actor collaborating with Pratik Gandhi for her next project. Pratik is best known for portraying Harshad Mehta in Sony Liv series 'Scam 1992'.


“Saiyami and Pratik are collaborating on the project, which will be produced by Excel Entertainment and directed by Raees movie director Rahul Dholakia. The film title is Agni which also stars Divyendu Sharma as one of the leads. The film is based on firefighters. While not much of the details of the project are known, the shooting already started this month. Most of the shooting will be happening in Mumbai and Delhi,” says a source close to the team.


Last year both the actors collaborated for a podcast titled 'Gangistan' which is streaming on Spotify. Excel Entertainment, the production company of Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, has produced movies like 'Dil Chahta Hai', 'Gully Boys' etc, and the last one being 'KGF Chapter 2'. Saiyami will soon be seen in the third instalment of popular web series 'Breathe into the Shadows' and a film 'Ghoomer', both opposite Abhishek Bachchan. The film is captained by R Balki.

