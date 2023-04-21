Breaking News
Mumbai: FIR against 308 for wrong-side driving in just two weeks
Builders owe Mumbai homeowners Rs 336 cr!
Warm as toast Mumbai will get cooler: IMD
Mumbai: Western Express Highway killer spot fixed!
Mumbai: Nullah cleaning is as per schedule, claims BMC
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Saiyami Kher to recite Gulzars poems for 8 AM Metro

Saiyami Kher to recite Gulzar's poems for '8 AM Metro'

Updated on: 21 April,2023 08:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Hiren Kotwani | hiren.kotwani@mid-day.com

Top

After Mirzya, Saiyami reunites with lyricist-writer Gulzar to recite his poems in 8 AM Metro

Saiyami Kher to recite Gulzar's poems for '8 AM Metro'

A still from the film

Listen to this article
Saiyami Kher to recite Gulzar's poems for '8 AM Metro'
x
00:00

Most in the industry will tell you that working with veteran lyricist-filmmaker Gulzar is a matter of honour. Saiyami Kher counts herself lucky to have collaborated with the legend twice in her seven-year career. While Gulzar had penned the songs of her debut Hindi film Mirzya (2016), she will recite his poetry in her next, 8AM Metro.




For Kher, who has devoured the iconic writer’s verses and stories, it’s a joy to be the voice of Gulzar’s thoughts. “8 AM Metro is decorated with poetry written by Gulzar saab. His poems bring so much life into the film. I feel lucky to have got a chance to recite them,” shares the actor, who plays homemaker Irawati in the drama. Director Raj R was certain that only Gulzar’s words could do justice to his story that revolves around the unexpected bond that Irawati develops with Pritam, played by Gulshan Devaiah, after bumping into him on a metro. Grateful that the writer-lyricist unveiled the film’s poster earlier this month, Kher adds, “Gulzar saab’s body of work, humility and knowledge is so vast that all I can do is wonder how one man can do so much. Unknowingly, he has been a big influence in my life.”


Also Read: Saiyami Kher: Have hero-worshipped so many players

 

gulzar saiyami kher gulshan devaiah bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK