Saiyami Kher to recite Gulzar's poems for '8 AM Metro'

After Mirzya, Saiyami reunites with lyricist-writer Gulzar to recite his poems in 8 AM Metro

A still from the film

Most in the industry will tell you that working with veteran lyricist-filmmaker Gulzar is a matter of honour. Saiyami Kher counts herself lucky to have collaborated with the legend twice in her seven-year career. While Gulzar had penned the songs of her debut Hindi film Mirzya (2016), she will recite his poetry in her next, 8AM Metro.

For Kher, who has devoured the iconic writer’s verses and stories, it’s a joy to be the voice of Gulzar’s thoughts. “8 AM Metro is decorated with poetry written by Gulzar saab. His poems bring so much life into the film. I feel lucky to have got a chance to recite them,” shares the actor, who plays homemaker Irawati in the drama. Director Raj R was certain that only Gulzar’s words could do justice to his story that revolves around the unexpected bond that Irawati develops with Pritam, played by Gulshan Devaiah, after bumping into him on a metro. Grateful that the writer-lyricist unveiled the film’s poster earlier this month, Kher adds, “Gulzar saab’s body of work, humility and knowledge is so vast that all I can do is wonder how one man can do so much. Unknowingly, he has been a big influence in my life.”

