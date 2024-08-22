While the docu-series Angry Young Men did not have writer duo Salim-Javed share frame, we now have a bonus video featuring the two talk about their journey

Prime Video dropped a special roundtable conversation with the legendary writer duo Salim-Javed, filled with lighthearted banter and heartwarming anecdotes as they reminisced about the good old days. The duo, whose creative partnership revolutionized Hindi cinema, were joined by their children who are accomplished film personalities today and also the Executive Producers of the docuseries, Salman Khan, Zoya Akhtar, and Farhan Akhtar, along with director Namrata Rao and celebrated choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan, who was the lively host.

The video comes two days after they released the docu-series tracing the journey of the iconic duo of Salim-Javed. While the docu-series did not have the two writers share frame, we now have a bonus video featuring the two talk about their journey.

This candid chat offers a fascinating glimpse into the duo’s journey, from their first encounter on the set of Sarhadi Lootera to their regular meetings by the sea, where many of their legendary ideas were born. Javed Akhtar humorously shared how their partnership began out of necessity, as both were struggling writers at the time.

The conversation delved into their breakthrough moment with the film Zanjeer, which introduced audiences to the ‘Angry Young Man’ persona, forever linked with Amitabh Bachchan and marking a turning point in Indian cinema. As they reflected on this pivotal moment, Farah Khan kept the conversation dynamic, engaging the next generation—Salman, Zoya, and Farhan—who shared how growing up around these cinematic legends shaped their own careers.

Namrata Rao, making her directorial debut with Angry Young Men, expressed her admiration for the duo’s work, even though she wasn’t from their generation. The docuseries, which revisits the iconic films penned by Salim-Javed, promises to offer a fresh perspective on their contributions to Hindi cinema.

The roundtable wrapped up on a fun note with a quiz round filled with trivia about Salim-Javed’s iconic films, keeping everyone on their toes.

Produced by Salman Khan Films, Excel Media & Entertainment, and Tiger Baby, Angry Young Men is executive produced by Salma Khan, Salman Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti. The three-part docuseries masterfully captures the personal and professional journey of Salim-Javed is exclusively streaming on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide.