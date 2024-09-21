Amid recent speculation and fan speculations, it is now confirmed that Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey will not be joining Ajay Devgn in 'Singham Again'

Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn

Over the past couple of days, speculation has swirled around Chulbul Pandey being a part of the Singham franchise. Several clickbait social media handles and media outlets have been buzzing with rumours suggesting that they have witnessed the iconic role of Chulbul Pandey from the ‘Dabangg’ franchise in the upcoming film. However, an industry insider has firmly dismissed these claims, labelling them as "untrue and baseless rumours."

Salman Khan won't cameo in Ajay Devgn's Singham Again

According to the source, “All the stories surrounding Chulbul Pandey being a part of Singham are fake and baseless rumors. No such announcement has been made by any production house regarding the same, nor has megastar Salman Khan shot for any such cameo.”

The source further added that there has been no official announcement from the makers of the production house producing the film. This statement aims to quell the frenzy surrounding the casting news, emphasizing that any claims about Chulbul Pandey’s involvement in the screenplay are unfounded. The fake news has gone viral, as fans have long wanted to see Salman Khan in this cinematic universe since Rohit Shetty revealed his desire to include him. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait some more time to see this union happen.

About Ajay Devgn's Singham Again

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has put a full stop to rumours about a delay in the release of his film 'Singham Again'. With rumour mills abuzz that the upcoming action thriller would not be released this Diwali, Rohit Shetty on Tuesday took to his social media platform Instagram to give a clarification. Rohit stated that 'Singham 3' will roar only on Diwali. He also dropped a video from the sets, hinting at the major cameo in the film.

The video shows Rohit directing an action-packed scene involving cars."SINGHAM is incomplete without this HERO...ISS DIWALI Scorpio aayegi bhi,Ghumegi bhi, LEKIN ENTRY KISI AUR KI HOGI...," he wrote. Rohit Shetty's caption left fans guessing about who will make grand entry in Singham Again in 'scorpio'. "Blockbuster loading," a social media user commented.

'Singham Again' is a multi-starrer. It features Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.'Singham Again' is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise.

'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014.Both projects were seen as Box Office hits. The movie also features Arjun Kapoor as an antagonist.

(With inputs from ANI)