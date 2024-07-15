Salman Khan congratulates newlyweds Anant-Radhika, says 'Can't wait to dance when you become the most wonderful parents'

Salman Khan penned down a post for the newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The superstar was also a part of the festivities

L- Salman Khan; R- Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Superstar Salman Khan undoubtedly added chaar chand with his presence at the wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The 'Dabangg' star has been leaving no stone unturned to make the newlyweds feel special.

On Monday, he penned down a special post for Anant and Radhika. In the note, he also expressed his wish to dance when the two become the "most wonderful parents."

"Anant and Radhika, Mr. and Mrs. Anant Ambani, I see the love that you have for each other and each other's families. The universe has got you together. Wish you all the happiness and health. God bless you both! Can't wait to dance when you become the most wonderful parents," Salman wrote.

He also posted an adorable picture of Anant and Radhika from their wedding day.

The youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani and the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, Radhika Merchant exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields on July 12.

The wedding celebration of Radhika and Anant Ambani took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

On July 13 a blessing ceremony was conducted for the newlyweds, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi also came.Many respected religious leaders attended the event, including Shankaracharya of Dwarka Peeth Swami Sadananda Saraswati and Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath Swami Avimukteshwaranand, who were warmly welcomed with standing ovations.

The Ambanis also organised a wedding reception on July 14. Stars like Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover marked their presence at the post wedding function.

