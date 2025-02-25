Back from the Saudi Arabia shoot, Salman Khan films a post-credits song, which is a last-minute addition to Sikandar

Salman Khan

There is no breather for Salman Khan, who recently completed filming his portions for an international film in Saudi Arabia. We have heard that the superstar returned to the bay on February 24, only to face the camera again yesterday for Sikandar. While AR Murugadoss’ actioner is near the finish line, the makers decided to include a post-credits song at the last minute. The team is currently shooting the foot-tapping number at Royal Gold Studios in Film City, Goregaon.

Director AR Murugadoss. Pics/Instagram

A source close to the production reveals, “The song was a last-minute addition, but Salman and producer Sajid Nadiadwala felt it would be a great way to catch the audience’s attention. It is being shot on a lavish scale and will be an integral part of the promotional blitzkrieg.”

If things go as planned, the unit will wrap up this track over the next week. With that, Murugadoss will call a wrap on Sikandar—starring Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady—on March 8, slightly later than the initial plan. While the team was to shoot for two days in Rajkot, those portions have already been canned in Mumbai. An insider from the film’s crew shares, “Songs have usually played a big role in Salman’s films, be it Jumme ki raat or Swag se swagat. This track is expected to have a high recall value.” The action spectacle is being readied to hit the screen around March 28 as an Eid offering.