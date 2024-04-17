Salman Khan firing case: Salim Khan reacts to the horrifying incident, calls perpetrators ‘jaahil’

Salman Khan Firing Case: Salman Khan’s father and filmmaker Salim Khan has opened up about the horrifying incident

Gunshots were fired near Salman Khan’s Mumbai house

Salman Khan Firing Case: On April 14th, two unidentified men opened fire in front of Salman Khan’s Mumbai house. Since then, the entire Khan family has been in a state of shock. On April 16th, in the morning, news broke out that police had arrested two suspects. The duo was arrested within 48 hours of the incident from Gujarat's Bhuj early on Tuesday morning. Now, Salman Khan’s father and filmmaker Salim Khan has opened up about the horrifying incident.

Salman Khan, father of Salman Khan and a renowned filmmaker referred to the perpetrators as 'jaahil' while discussing the incident. Speaking with India Today, Salim said, “What's there to talk about these 'jaahil' people who threaten to kill to make a point?”

“We've been given extra police protection. They've (Mumbai Police) assured protection for us and our friends. If they've arrested two people today, that means they're on it,” added Salim in Hindi.

He further shared that Salman Khan has been advised to continue his work as per schedule. Salim Khan further shared that he is not in the capacity to speak much about the incident as the matter is with the police.

Arbaaz Khan’s Response

Following the disturbing incident outside Galaxy Apartment, Salman Khan's brother, actor Arbaaz Khan, expressed how deeply it has affected the family. He emphasized their full cooperation with the Mumbai Police in their investigation.

Claim of Responsibility

Hours after the gunshot incident happened, a post claiming responsibility surfaced on the internet. The social media post, written in Hindi, reads, "We want peace. If the only decision against oppression is war, then so be it. Salman Khan, we have only shown you a trailer so that you understand our strength and do not test it. This is the first and last warning. After this, bullets will not be fired outside the house only. I do not have a habit of talking too much," the post read.

Yesterday, PTI reported that the police have managed to trace the IP address of the post. The IP (Internet Protocol) address of the FB post was traced to Portugal, and the police were verifying it, a senior official said on Monday.