Salman Khan joins Guardians? Check out here

Salman Khan promotes 'Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3' in Groot style

The third and final installment from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, 'Guardians of the Galaxy', is almost here. Fans can’t keep calm, as early reactions to the film call it the most emotional and exciting movie of the franchise, marking the end of the journey of the band of misfits together.

’Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3’ releases this week, and excitement amongst the fans is at its peak. Everyone across the globe, especially Indian fans, are rooting for their favourite Groot, including none other than our superstar Salman Khan.

Salman Khan is a man of few words, and his words are Midas’ touch. Groot, as everyone is aware, is also a tree of few words and has left his mark in the hearts of many fans worldwide.

The video has Salman’s humorous take on his everyday routine of film promotions, but in Groot style.

May 5 it is!

Most recently, actress Sara Ali Khan revealed her passion for the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a video on a social media account shared by filmmakers of 'Guardians of the Galaxy'.

A James Gunn directorial, The 'Guardians of Galaxy Volume 3' has got the nation waiting with batting eyes. To add to the excitement, Indian audiences can book their tickets as advance booking for the film has already opened across the country.

The film stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter, and Maria Bakalova. James Gunn is the director and has written the screenplay.

The first two films in the series, 'Guardians of the Galaxy' (2014) and 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' (2017), have generated total revenues of over USD 1.6 billion worldwide.

Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" releases in cinemas this Friday in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.