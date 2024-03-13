Salman Khan praises Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies', accidentally calls it her 'directorial debut'

Salman Khan had glowing words for Kiran Rao's satire 'Laapataa Ladies.' However, in his praise for the film, he mistakenly referred to it as her "debut as a director"

Salman Khan had glowing words for Kiran Rao's satire 'Laapataa Ladies.' However, in his praise for the film, he mistakenly referred to it as her "debut as a director." Kiran Rao actually made her directorial debut with 'Dhobi Ghat' in 2010.

Salman Khan praises Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies'

Salman Khan expressed his thoughts on his social media handle on Wednesday, saying: “Just saw Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies. Wah wah (wow) Kiran. I really enjoyed it and so did my father. Congrats on your debut as a director, superb job. Kab kaam karogi mere saath (When will you work with me)?”

Salman Khan praises Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies', take a look:

Just saw Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies. Wah wah Kiran. I really enjoyed it n so did my father. Congrats on your debut as a director, superb job. Kab kaam karogi mere saath ? — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 13, 2024

Kiran Rao on 'Laapataa Ladies'

There is a lot of goodness in the world and it sometimes doesn't reflect on the big screen, says Kiran Rao who has done her bit to rectify that in her latest film 'Laapataa Ladies', a comic take on two brides in Rural India who accidentally get swapped during a train journey.

The "Dhobi Ghat" filmmaker, who returns to direction after 14 years, said audiences have been conditioned to expect the worst, especially when it comes to women's safety. But her film, while realistic and grounded, doesn't go there. "Honestly, this story could have gone in any direction. It could have been any other genre. When we were writing this, we were conscious that while we are touching upon several issues, the idea is to entertain and make it an accessible and a fun journey,"

Rao told PTI in an interview. "I feel there's a lot of goodness in the world. When we look at our lives, we realise there are so many people around us who give us hope and love. We're surrounded by people we admire, and we don't see enough of them on screen," she added. The director admits it was challenging to keep the touch light but she saw it as an opportunity to show flawed and familiar characters who are "lovable and real".

Directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande, 'Laapataa Ladies' has struck a chord with the audience since its release on March 1st, 2024. Presented by Jio Studios, the film promises an engaging narrative based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami.

(With Inputs from PTI)