Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Salman Khan reaches to bless newlyweds Mudassar Khan and Riya Kishanchadi

Updated on: 03 December,2023 03:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Top

Salman Khan graced Mudassar Khan and Riya Kishanchadi's wedding and shared a tight hug with the choreographer

In Pic: Mudassar Khan and Riya Kishanchadi

Salman Khan has been a godsend to many, especially in providing opportunities to newcomers in the industry. Ace dancer and choreographer Mudassar Khan is one of them. Mudassar has collaborated with Salman in several films, including prominent ones like 'Dabangg,' 'Bodyguard,' and 'Ready.' Mudassar has always spoken highly of Salman.


Yesterday marked a significant day for the choreographer as he tied the knot with the love of his life, Riya Kishanchandani. Just as every other time, Salman went to give his blessings to Mudassar. The superstar, Salman Khan, graced the wedding and shared a tight hug with the choreographer. Mudassar reposted a video from the function in which Salman is seen giving him a warm embrace.


Salman opted for a black shirt and a pair of jeans. While reposting the video, Mudassar captioned the post, "The moment which will stay forever in my heart...Thank you, sir." 


Taking to their official Instagram accounts on Sunday, the newlyweds, Mudassar and Riya, shared glimpses of the ceremony.

Mudassar expressed his gratitude, writing, "Alhumdulillah, Married, to the most beautiful person in the world. @riya_kishanchandani [?] Thank you to both of our families for all the support and love from all of our friends and loved ones. Dua mein yaad rakhna."

In the pictures, the two could be seen wearing sea-green outfits. While Mudassar opted for a simple sherwani paired with a white safa and a matching dupatta, his influencer wife opted for a heavily decorated lehenga set, and she tied her hair in a chic bun. Riya decorated her bun with red roses while she wore intricate jewellery along with simple makeup.

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Mudassar Khan (@beingmudassarkhan)

As soon as the two dropped the pictures, their friends and fans started congratulating them. While congratulating the couple, Amruta Khanvilkar wrote, “Many many congratulations muddy”. “Heartiest Congratulations,” wrote Sugandha Mishra. Mrunal Thakur also wished the couple and said, “Awwww congratulations”. While other colleagues dropped heart emojis.

The couple’s fans also wished them congratulations. A fan shared, “congratulations may god full fill your rest of life with joy and blessings, Wishing you lots of love and happiness.” “Many many congratulations Sir,” wrote another fan. A third fan wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to both of you”.

