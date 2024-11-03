A video going around on social media shows the palace grounds and building adorned with fairy lights, creating a lavish and royal atmosphere for the shoot

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is back at Hyderabad's Taj Falaknuma Palace, this time to film scenes for his movie Sikandar. The actor, who’s been busy working on his 2025 Eid release, flew to Hyderabad to continue the next phase of shooting at this iconic location.

A video going around on social media shows the palace grounds and building adorned with fairy lights, creating a lavish and royal atmosphere for the shoot. Reports say the film crew arrived at the venue a day early to prepare for filming. This location is special for Salman Khan because it was where his sister Arpita Khan got married to actor Aayush Sharma.

Latest, #Sikandar Hyderabad schedule is on team reached there salman kal sayad join kare at taj falaknama palace pic.twitter.com/MaXLBSAJMY — rishabh singh (@RishabhSin1312) November 2, 2024

Mid-Day reported on Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's festive song

When Salman Khan and AR Murugadoss come together, one can be sure that the emphasis will be on action. Since Sikandar went on floors in June, the actor-director duo has largely focused on filming the action sequences. But now, they are taking a break from on-screen fights and indulging in something more fun. We hear that Khan and leading lady Rashmika Mandanna are currently shooting a vibrant, festive song composed by Pritam.

Earlier this month, mid-day had reported that a set replicating the slums of Dharavi had been built at Goregaon’s SRPF Ground (Slam the baddies in the slum, Sep 3). The same set-up is serving as the backdrop for the dance number. A source reveals, “The song features 200 background dancers, and depicts the slum dwellers celebrating a festival. Rashmika joined the unit on Thursday. In the number, Salman will be seen wearing a customised silver chain, earrings, a black vest and full-sleeved shirt with denims. Rashmika sports a traditional look in a salwar kameez. Murugadoss has nearly wrapped up the song shoot and will move on to some action scenes by the weekend.”

If things go as planned, the Mumbai schedule will go on till October. The unit will head to Europe by the year-end to film two romantic tracks. In Sikandar that also stars Sathyaraj and Kajal Aggarwal, Khan plays a ruthless businessman who has a change of heart when he sees the rampant corruption in the country.