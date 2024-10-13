Salman Khan's security outside his Mumbai apartment has been beefed up following the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique

Salman Khan (Pic/Yogen Shah)

The murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique on Saturday night has put the city on high alert. The politician who was shot dead by three unidentified assailants in Bandra area of Mumbai was close to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. After his demise, the security outside the apartment of Salman Khan in Mumbai has been tightened. Visuals showing security personnel outside the Galaxy Apartment of the 'Sultan' actor has been doing the rounds on social media.

Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and leader in Ajit Pawar's faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was shot near Nirmal Nagar in Bandra. He later succumbed to his bullet injuries at Lilavati Hospital late Saturday night. Salman visited Lilavati Hospital late on Saturday night to offer his condolences and meet the family of Siddique, who passed away from bullet injuries.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra | Security enhanced outside Galaxy apartments, the residence of actor Salman Khan pic.twitter.com/ZB2CBpuid0 — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2024

According to some reports, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has claimed responsibility for Baba Siddique's death. A viral post claims that the gangster pulled out the act as the politician was helping Khan.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday said that five teams have been formed and sent to different states to probe Siddiqui's killing and it will be known in 2-3 days who was behind the incident.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police has registered a case in connection to the killing of Siddique under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act. The case has been registered at Nirmal Nagar Police Station under Crime Registration No. 589/2024, Sections 103(1), 109, 125, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3, 25, 5, and 27 of the Arms Act, and Section 37 and section 137 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

The police have also revealed the identities of two arrested accused and made some shocking revelations about their planning. The two accused have been identified as Gurmail Singh, a native of Haryana and Dharamraj Kashyap from Uttar Pradesh.

When Bishnoi threatened Salman Khan and his family

Baba Siddique's murder comes months after an earlier security scare involving the actor. On April 14, two bike-borne men opened fire outside Salman Khan's Bandra residence. The assailants, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, were later arrested in Gujarat. Bishnoi had later claimed responsibility for the incident. Ever since, Khan has been moving around with heavy security.

(with inputs from ANI)