Salman Khan's Sikandar singer Dev Negi opens up on its Holi song Bam Bam Bhole

Updated on: 17 March,2025 07:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sonia Lulla | sonia.lulla@mid-day.com

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan-starrer Sikandar singer Dev Negi says lyrics played a crucial role in determining how he rendered the Holi track, Bam bam bhole

Salman Khan's Sikandar singer Dev Negi opens up on its Holi song Bam Bam Bhole

Salman Khan in Sikandar. Pics/Instagram

Bam Bam Bhole, a track from Salman Khan’s upcoming film Sikandar, isn’t Dev Negi’s first attempt at a festive song. Having previously successfully rendered a Holi track in Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017), Negi was familiar with the tricks that he’d need to employ to evoke the emotions synonymous with the festive spirit. 



Dev Negi


“Usually, it is the nature of the song and its lyrics that dictate how it should be rendered. Since Badri had a rustic and desi vibe, we had to render the song to suit that scenario. For this film, [composer Pritam] told me to think about the attitude that Salman has, and the way he performs. We dubbed the track in different ways and using different expressions, and he zeroed in on one of the four selections,” says Negi, who has previously worked with Pritam in Chhichhore (2019), and Tubelight (2017).


Negi also rendered Zohra Jabeen, which he describes as Khan’s “entry song.” “Because it has Urdu lyrics, I knew that [we’d benefit] by using a qawwali tone,” he says of the number that puts Salman and Rashmika Mandana’s chemistry on display. AR Murugadoss’s Sikandar releases on March 28 and features an ensemble cast including Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar.

Salman, again

Negi has previously sung for two Salman Khan films, including Kick (2014) and Tubelight (2017). He had written the Kumaoni lyrics (language used by resident of the Kumaon region in Uttarakhand) in Tubelight’s Naach meri jaan. It marked the first time that the Kumaoni language was used in a mainstream Hindi film song.

