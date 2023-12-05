Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > My granddad my hero

Updated on: 05 December,2023 05:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Manekshaw’s grandson praises Sam Bahadur actor Vicky for putting his heart into the role

Jehan Manekshaw

In an interview with mid-day ahead of Sam Bahadur’s release, Vicky Kaushal had mentioned that playing war veteran Sam Manekshaw was “a big opportunity as well as big responsibility” (As soon as I was in uniform, I knew this was it, Nov 29). Four days since the release of the Meghna Gulzar-directed biopic, the actor has been flooded with praise from critics and audiences. The director’s attention to detail, coupled with the emotional depth Kaushal brought to the character, have made it one of his most compelling performances so far. 


Vicky Kaushal and Sam Manekshaw


Now, Sam’s grandson Jehan Manekshaw too has showered praise on him. When we spoke to Jehan, he applauded Kaushal’s dedication, saying, “Through the making, I watched the work Mr Kaushal put into the role, and it paid off. My grandfather had a motto—work hard, play hard. As prep, Vicky worked hard. He put his heart into play-acting my grandfather. It was great seeing him bring the character to life. He did justice to the role.”


vicky kaushal Sam Bahadur bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

