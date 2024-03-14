Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets slammed by doctor on X for 'misinforming over 33 million followers' through her health podcast

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been slammed for misinformation by a doctor on X. He called out her content on detoxifying of liver

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently started a health podcast called 'Take 20' her she calls in experts to discuss various health-related topic. However, she has now been slammed by an X user for spreading misinformation through her platform. An X user who goes by the name 'The Liver Doc ' (Cyric Abby Philips) under a verified handle took to the platform to share a 44-second clip from Samantha's podcast and explained in detail about everything that was wrong in the podcast.

The Liver Doc who spoke about health on his handle said, "I am a liver doctor, a trained and registered hepatologist diagnosing and treating liver disease patients since one decade and this is complete and utter BS.”

Accusing the actor and her guest of sharing ignorance with 33 million followers on Instagram, he wrote "This is Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a film star, misleading and misinforming over 33 million followers on "detoxing the liver. I am not sure how people with massive following very easily figure out the worst, science-illiterate people for them to invite to talk on science, medicine and health on "health podcasts" that are nothing to do with health or medicine. Its just two science illiterates sharing their ignorance".

The Liver Doc also claimed, “The Wellness Coach guy is not even a real medical person and would probably have no idea about functions of the liver. He says, the best herb to improve liver health is Dandelion. I am a liver doctor, a trained and registered hepatologist diagnosing and treating liver disease patients for one decade and this is complete and utter BS. "

He also went on to explain the use of dandelion and how it has been projected in the video podcast is incorrect. "The only thing that features dandelions as useful is the song Dandelions by Ruth B. Do check it out," he wrote adding a source link to his information.

He was also irked when Samantha’s fans came to her defense, writing, “I was expecting Ms. Samantha to take note, but guess I am stuck with team C, her health illiterate fans who have the power to ‘Google Search’ but not actually read and understand anything they have linked. They have provided a long list of "scientific studies" on Dandelion root and root extracts - in mice, rats, pigs, and zebrafish. Not in humans."

He added, "@SamanthaPrabuFC, please go cheer her movies in theaters, leave medical science and debates to those who are trained in it. Dont take it personally."

Meanwhile, Samantha had taken a break from work after she was diagnosed with myositis, an autoimmune disease. She was last seen in the film 'Kushi' with Vijay Deverakonda. She will next be seen in Raj and DK's web series 'Citadel' with Varun Dhawan. It is the Indian edition of the American series of the same name starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden.