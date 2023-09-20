During an AMA session on Instagram, Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up about how steroid shots taken for Myositis treatment 'messed' up with her skin

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals she took steroid shots for Myositis treatment: Messed with my skin, gave pigmentation x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Samantha Ruth Prabhu did an AMA session on Instagram amid her break She shared steroid shots taken for Myositis treatment `messed` up with her skin The actress said she used filters during the AMA session

Samantha Ruth Prabhu underwent treatment for an autoimmune disease named Myositis. After having a busy work schedule, the actress has taken a break to focus on her health before signing her next project. Amid this, she hosted an AMA session on Instagram and answered queries sent in by fans.

A fan asked Samantha, "How is your skin so clear?" The actress said she used Instagram filters to cover up the pigmentation caused due to steroid shots. She shared, "It's actually absolutely not. Chinmayi Sripada is going to fix that, she's promised. She's going to make my skin glossy. Actually because of this issue, I had to be on so much of steroids, I actually had to do a lot of steroid shots so it really, really messed up my skin, gave me a lot of pigmentation. So no, this is a filter guys."

ADVERTISEMENT

On October 29, 2022, Samantha opened up about her Myositis diagnosis on Instagram. She penned a note that read, "Your response to the Yashodha Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you.. THIS TOO SHALL PASS (sic)."

Samantha was last seen in Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. Before taking a break, she wrapped the shooting of Raj & DK's Indian version of Citadel co-starring Varun Dhawan.