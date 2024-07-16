Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Get off my back

Get off my back

Updated on: 17 July,2024 06:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Kakuda actor Saqib Saleem on how he sported four-kilo prosthetic on his back to denote a hump

Get off my back

Saqib Saleem in Kakuda

Get off my back
When Saqib Saleem gave his nod to Kakuda, he did not anticipate that his role would take a physical toll on him. Director Aditya Sarpotdar’s horror comedy revolves around a ghost that attacks the men of a small town by kicking them, which leads to a hump growing on their back, after which the victim dies in 13 days. Since Saleem played the ghost’s latest prey in the Sonakshi Sinha and Riteish Deshmukh-starrer, he had to sport a hump. The actor wore a prosthetic weighing four kilos to achieve the look.  


“The physicality of the character, especially the weight and discomfort of the four-kilo prosthetic hump, pushed me to my limits,” he recalls. This uncomfortable accessory was his companion throughout the ZEE5 film’s shoot. “There were days when the physical pain was intense, but the challenge of transforming into this character was rewarding. It required a blend of physical endurance and emotional depth. I had to find a balance between horror and comedy, ensuring that the audience empathised and were amused by my character.”



