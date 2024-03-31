Breaking News
Sunday cheer

Updated on: 01 April,2024 05:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team

Top

Sara Ali Khan kicked off Sunday morning by spreading smiles among the needy after reportedly arriving at a Juhu temple to offer prayers. Pics/Yogen Shah, PTI

Sunday cheer

Sara Ali Khan

Listen to this article
Sunday cheer
x
00:00

Always a way



Ananya Panday can teach us a thing or two about dressing up in boring blacks for a casual day out


Diving right into the race

Actor and BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut welcomes Jairam Thakur, leader of opposition in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, at Bhamia

Cheating kiya re

Is Varun Dhawan—papped after a cricket tournament in the city—perhaps miffed at the opposition’s questionable tactics?

Not today

Vijay Varma may have levelled up his fashion game since he got together with Tamannaah Bhatia, but Sundays still call for fuss-free fashion

Sanon and her surprises

Kriti Sanon surely knows that there’s no better way to enhance the experiences of cinegoers turning up to watch her latest release than paying them a visit

Just in

Bobby Deol, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Sunidhi Chauhan and Divine

