Sara Ali Khan enjoys a game night with friends

Updated on: 04 September,2022 05:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Sara Ali Khan. Pic/Bipin Kokate


Sara Ali Khan shared a glimpse of her fun game night with friends on Sunday, on social media. Taking to her Instagram stories, the 'Atrangi Re' actor treated fans with a video from her game night. Sharing the boomerang video, she used 'Games night' and 'We built this city' stickers. Sara also tagged her friends, Ishika Shroff, Mili Sanwalka and Yash Singhal.


The video features a board game with a hand rolling the dice. The actor could be seen enjoying a Cantan game with her friends. Recently, Sara welcomed Bappa home with her mother Amrita Singh.

Also shared pictures from her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Sara Ali Khan, the daughter of actor Saif Ali Khan, has established a name for herself in the Bollywood film industry with many notable films to her name like, 'Love Aaj Kal', and 'Simmba'. She often shares fun and quirky videos on her social media, poking fun at her co-stars and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.She is quite active on social media and keeps sharing glimpses of her personal and professional life with her fans through Instagram.

The actor also posts glimpses of her travel getaways to exotic locations as well.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be seen sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar's next. She also has 'Gaslight' with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh. The film is being directed by Pawan Kriplani who earlier helmed 'Bhoot Police' and is bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani.

