Ganesh Chaturthi: Have a look at Sara Ali Khan's Ganeshotsav celebrations with mom Amrita Singh

Sara looked graceful as ever in an orange and gold ensemble, which she accessorized with statement earrings and bangles. For the festive occasion, Amrita Singh picked a beige ensemble, which she paired with a printed dupatta
Sara Ali Khan. Pic/Yogen Shah
Like many other celebrities, actor Sara Ali Khan is also celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with full zeal and enthusiasm.
Taking to Instagram, Sara shared a few pictures showing how she welcomed Bappa home along with her mother Amrita Singh.
In the images, the mother-daughter duo can be seen happily posing in front of the Ganesha idol.
"Happy Ganesh Chaturthi Ganpati Bappa Morya #duttacharaja," Sara captioned the post.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be seen sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar's next. She also has 'Gaslight' with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh. The film is being directed by Pawan Kriplani who had earlier helmed 'Bhoot Police' and is bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani.
