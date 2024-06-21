Sara Ali Khan: ‘I got sued for Rs 5 crore during Kedarnath’

Sara shared, “My grandfather, my mother's father was dying in Delhi and Ibrahim was in school, my mom was in Delhi and I was served a vakalatnama at home."

Sara Ali Khan, who made her big Bollywood debut with ‘Kedarnath’ in 2018 alongside Sushant Singh Rajput was simultaneously filming for ‘Simmba’ with Ranveer Singh which came out a couple of weeks later. While there were headlines around that time curious to know which movie would kick-start Sara’s acting career, not many were aware that both the films invited a lawsuit resulting in the actress getting sued for Rs 5 crore.

For those unversed, Abhishek Kapoor, who directed ‘Kedarnath’ revealed that during the film’s making the co-producers backed out and Sara’s management agency gave her dates to ‘Simmba’ directed by Rohit Shetty. This led to a court case. Explaining the fiasco, Sara said on Mid-day’s Sit With Hitlist, “2018 May, I was supposed to do ‘Simmba’. ‘Kedarnath’ was the first film I signed. It was all good. Then some dates went up and down. And I also signed ‘Simmba’. But now there were 3-4 dates that were coinciding. And I got sued. for Rs 5 crore (by the makers of ‘Kedarnath’). I was very nervous because I didn't have Rs 5 crore.”

“My grandfather, my mother's father was dying in Delhi and Ibrahim was in school, my mom was in Delhi and I was served a vakalatnama at home and I was like, ‘Now what do I do with this?’ I didn’t understand. So I sent the management to court because I had to go to shoot, which the makers were aware of because they were also at the shoot. He (Abhishek) also had his reasons I’m assuming. But it's all good now. Then Rohit sir and Gattu (Abhishek) sir met and they only wanted three days and Rohit sir said ‘Le lo’. It was done but it was a bit tricky. I spent a lot of time flying from Hyderabad to Mumbai because I was shooting for them simultaneously,” added Sara.

Sharing her favourite memory of working with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput she shared, “I just went to Sushant and I was like, I don't know how to do this. There's one, this, this line, just show me. And he just showed me. And I just went and I copied him. Being able to speak Hindi the way that I do, is something that people appreciate about me quite often whether it’s being as curious as I think I am, so much of it is Sushant. Any love I’ve gotten for ‘Kedarnath’ and it’s a lot, it’s just all him. I can't give you a memory.”