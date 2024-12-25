The young crop of Bollywood has arrived in Jamnagar in the last week of the year. They will be attending yet another pre-wedding function in the city

Sara Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor

Gujarat city Jamnagar had become a hotspot earlier this year with the Ambani family hosting a pre-wedding function for Anant and Radhika in the city and getting Rihanna to perform in the town. The function saw the gathering if the who's who of Bollywood as well. Now, once again the young crop of Bollywood was seen arriving at Jamnagar airport for yet another pre-wedding bash.

Khushi Kapoor and her boyfriend actor Vedang Raina arrived at Jamnagar airport on Monday to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Yash Singhal and Kresha Parekh. Orry was also seen along with them. On Tuesday morning, actress Sara Ali Khan was also seen arriving at the airport. Soon-to-be actress Shanaya Kapoor was also seen arriving for the pre-wedding festivities of their dear friends.

In October, bride-to-be and groom-to-be Kresha and Yash had their engagement ceremony which was attended by several young Bollywood celebrities including Ananya Panday, Nysa Devgn (Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter), Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor and many more. Orry who is a social media sensation had shared several pictures from inside the engagement ceremony.

How Jamnagar became a hotspot in 2024

Until March of 2024, most must have not considered Jamnagar as an option for wedding festivities. But that changed with India's richest family hosting their youngest son Anant Ambani's pre-wedding in the Gujarat city. Apart from noted Bollywood celebrities, the occasion also saw the presence of Meta head Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates among other global dignitaries. The function saw performance by pop singer Rihanna who even got out of her temporary retirement for the Ambani pre-wedding. Diljit Dosanjh who sells out sold out concerts across the world was also called in to perform. The event also managed to get the three Khans- Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir- together on stage and perform for the audience. The trio has never done a film together.

Meanwhile, the young crop of Bollywood will be seen ending the year in Jamnagar by celebrating the holy union of their close friends Yash Singhal and Kresh Bajaj.