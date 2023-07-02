Saroj Khan death anniversary: Unseen pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Saroj Khan's daughter Sukaina Nagpal

The ace choreographer had called the shots in over 2,000 songs spanning over three and a half decades

Saroj Khan (L), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (R)

The late choreographer Saroj Khan's daughter Sukaina Nagpal keeps sharing vintage moments from her life with celebrities that are pure gold. She once shared pictures with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, with whom Saroj Khan worked in ‘Taal’ and ‘Devdas’, two of the actress' most admired and acclaimed films. Aishwarya Rai's fans will truly be excited to see some of the good old days of the actress when she was just starting out.

"My mother was loved and respected by the entire industry but we have closely seen her struggle and fight to become who she was. We hope with this biopic, will be able to tell her story, her love for us, her passion for dancing, and her fondness for her actors and respect to the profession with this biopic," said Sukaina.

Added her son Raju Khan, who is also a Bollywood choreographer: "My mother loved dancing and we all saw how she dedicated her life towards that. I am glad I followed in her footsteps. My mother was loved and respected by the industry and it is an honour for us, her family, that the world can see her story."

A biography of Saroj Khan was announced in July last year, which marked the first death anniversary of the late choreographer. The film will bring to life the story of the struggle and success of Khan, widely acknowledged as India's first female choreographer. Details about the film are yet to be officially announced.

Speaking of Aishwarya, she was last seen in Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan II'. It is is the sequel to the 2022 film. Actor Kamal Haasan has lent his voice to the film's narration. Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman composed the music for the film. 'Ponniyin Selvan 1', the period saga has already earned over Rs 150 crore at the box office worldwide.

Born on November 22, 1948, Saroj Khan's birth name was Nirmala Nagpal. She started out in films at the age of three as a child actor before a stint as a backup dancer in the fifties. One of the most prolific choreographers of the Hindi film industry, Saroj Khan was fondly called Masterji in Bollywood. The ace choreographer had called the shots in over 2,000 songs spanning over three and a half decades.