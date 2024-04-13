Satish Kaushik birth anniversary 2024: Anupam Kher pens note for his friend, says he has incorporated his suggestions in upcoming film

Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik

Listen to this article Satish Kaushik birth anniversary 2024: Anupam Kher pens note for his friend, says he has incorporated his suggestions in upcoming film x 00:00

Actor/director Satish Kaushik passed away on March 9, 2023. On his birth anniversary today, his close friend actor Anupam Kher took to social media to remember him. Kher shared a video compiling their happy moments together and also shared a personal note addressed to his dearest friend.

Anupam Kher shared the video and wrote, "Happy Birthday my dearest #Satish! May God give you all the happiness where ever you are. For me you are always around. In pics, in food, in conversations, when I am on my own, when I am with people. Your memory is infectious! An update about #TanviTheGreat- we are on our shoot #Day34. It is going well. Touch wood. I have incorporated most of your good suggestions. Bad ones I have kept aside. I miss your physical presence, your phone calls, your cribbing, our gossip sessions and your unbelievable sense of humour! Will always love you. #SatishKaushik #Birthday #Friend"

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Talking about 'Tanvi-The Great', it marks Kher's second directorial after 'Om Jai Jagdish'. On his 69th birthday last month, Kher announced his next directorial under his banner Anupam Kher Studios. Taking to his social media platform, Anupam shared the news accompanied by a heartfelt video featuring his mother, seeking her blessings as he embarks on this new journey.

He wrote, "TANVI THE GREAT: Today, on my birthday I proudly announce the name of the film I have decided to direct. Some stories find their path and compel you to share it with the world! And the best way I thought to start is by taking the blessings of my mother in her temple with my father’s pic blessing me too. Have been working on this musical story of #Passion #Courage #Innocence and #Joy for the last three years. And finally starting shooting tomorrow on the auspicious day of #Mahashivratri. Birthday is the best day to CHALLENGE yourself! Please Send me your love, best wishes and blessings! Om Namah Shivay!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)