In Pic: Satish Kaushik

Satish Kaushik Birth Anniversary 2024: From 'Mr. India' to 'Tere Naam', actor-director's top 5 movies to watch

Actor-director Satish Kaushik became a household name after he essayed the role of 'Calendar' in Shekhar Kapur's iconic movie, 'Mr. India'. He has also penned the dialogues for the 1983 classic 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron', which acquired a cult following over the years. As we mark Satish Kaushik’s second birthday anniversary, let's take a look at the top 5 movies in which Satish Kaushik has acted and directed.

Mr. India (1987) - Directed by Shekhar Kapur and starring Bollywood actors like Anil Kapoor and the legendary diva, Sridevi, 'Mr. India' has gained a massive cult following. Satish Kaushik played the role of 'Calendar' in the movie.

Hum Aapke Dil Me Rehte Hai (1999) - Directed By Satish Kaushik, 'Hum Aapke Dil Me Rehte Hai' stars Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor and Kajol. The film was a remake of the Telugu film 'Pavitra Bandham' (1996). The plot of the movie revolves around Megha (Kajol) who was deceived by her industrialist husband Vishwanath (Anil Kapoor) for a one-year contract.

Tere Naam (2003) - The Satish Kaushik-directed 'Tere Naam' starred Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla. 'Tere Naam' is a remake of the Tamil film 'Sethu' (1999). Radhey, a poor Hindu with a bad temper often gets into fights but one of these fights lands him in a hospital with amnesia-inducing head injuries. At this time, a woman he was in love with entered his life again.

Kaagaz (2021) - Directed By Satish Kaushik, 'Kaagaz' stars Bollywood actors Pankaj Tripathi, Mita Vashisht, and Monal Gajjar. Satish has also played the role of an advocate in the movie. For the movie, Kaushik had said, “We want to showcase] that when the common man gets neglected by the system, he can seek justice. We will do this in an entertaining way, with drama, emotions, and humor. We will address economic issues and suggest solutions to problems. Today, people want to watch real stories related to real India, so we will take up various real-life incidents and dramatize them.”

Sharmaji Namkeen (2022) - Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, 'Sharmaji Namkeen' was filled with a star-studded cast of the late Rishi Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Juhi Chawla, Isha Talwar, Suhail Nayyar, and Taaruk Raina. The movie tells a tale about a lovable 60-year-old 'Sharmaji' who wants to explore his passion for cooking. Satish Kaushik plays the role of 'K.K Chaddha', a dear friend of 'Sharmaji'.