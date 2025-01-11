Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding was the toughest to manage, says security consultant Yusuf Ibrahim

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in April 20022 at their Bandra apartment. While it may seem like they had a quiet and intimate wedding home in the presence of their near and dear ones, that was not the case. Security consultant Yusuf Ibrahim who managed the wedding called it the toughest they have ever handled.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, security consultant Yusuf Ibrahim who has managed several high-profile weddings reveals details of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding. He said that over 350 media personnel was stationed outside Ranbir and Alia's home in Bandra where they got married. Apart from that, curious fans were also seen outside the society gates.

Security head calls Alia and Ranbir's wedding challenging

He said, “The toughest ever wedding we managed was that of Alia Bhatt. There were at least 350 people from media houses. At least ten people came from each company. Additionally, their fans had assembled outside their home. Same company sent four people from each of their regional channels. People had crowded the entire Pali Hill. Both ways leading to Pali Hill was filled with media and fans. The crowd was so much that we had to attend to guests cars from down the road leading to their building. We had to run behind the cars. It got even more challenging because even the guests at the wedding were celebrities. The chaos was such that even the people residing in the building got annoyed and were immensely troubled”.

He revealed that 60 people were working round-the-clock at their wedding. Yusuf added, “We were about 60 people in each shift and our shift was of eight hours each. We worked round the clock. It was crazy because the building has just one gate for both entry and exit, so everybody had to enter through the same gate. We had to escort all the relatives and friends through that crowded road. All of their guests were celebs. Press was crazy on that night. I had kept half of my boys in uniform and rest of them in civil dress so that they can manage it well and keep an eye on everybody without making them conscious. They would update me that media is planning to climb the wall and so, I would instruct them to cover the walls. This is how we managed”.