Sensitive clip from Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 featuring Swastika Mukherjee leaked online

Several accounts on social media have shared the footage from the intimate scene featuring Swastika Mukherjee in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2

'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2' has indeed generated quite a buzz among the audiences following the release of its raw and real trailer. Even the casting of the film also surprised the masses and right from the announcement, the film continued to be in the headlines.

In another shocking turn of events, a sensitive clip of actress Swastika Mukherjee from the film has been leaked on social media. While the makers are constantly keeping the audience hooked with teasers and updates, surprisingly, the sensitive clip featuring Swastika from the film has leaked. The actress is said to be quite upset about it and the team is trying to figure out a way to get it down.

Several accounts on social media have shared the footage. Sources say the makers are trying to find out how the video got leaked in the first place.

The recently released trailer of ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2’ offered the audience a glimpse of a story that delves into the era of the internet. The trailer features debutants Bonita Rajpurohit, Abhinav Singh, and Paritosh. As the trailer showed, the film will have many shocking and explicitly bold scenes, igniting chatter among the audience. The film has also sparked discussion at the Central Board Of Film Certification.

According to sources, "The jury members have asked for removal of some dialogues considered abusive by the CBFC. Additionally, they have requested the addition of a disclaimer regarding Section 377 for the audience, in the context of Kullu's story in the film. Respecting the decisions and changes demanded by the CBFC, the makers have now applied for the 33A Certificate, and the necessary changes have been made."

'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2' is directed by the visionary filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures. It also features Mouni Roy, Tusshar Kapoor, Anu Malik, Swaroopa Ghosh, Swastika Mukherjee, Anupam Joardar, and Uorfi Javed.

Upon its release in 2010, Love Sex Aur Dhokha became a sensation that is a cult now. It narrated the story of love and its other sides, and the film was set in the era of hidden cameras. After fourteen years of release, the makers are now coming with 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2', tapping into yet another intriguing subject of love in the times of the internet.