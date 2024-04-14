Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2: CBFC asks for removal of abusive dialogues, requests disclaimer regarding Section 377

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 has now sparked discussion at the Central Board Of Film Certification due to its bold trailer.

The recently released trailer of ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2’ offered the audience a glimpse of a story that delves into the era of the internet. As the trailer showed, the film will have many shocking and explicitly bold scenes, igniting chatter among the audience. In a recent exciting update, the film has now sparked discussion at the Central Board Of Film Certification.

According to sources, "The jury members have asked for the removal of some dialogues considered abusive by the CBFC. Additionally, they have requested the addition of a disclaimer regarding Section 377 for the audience, in the context of Kullu's story in the film. Respecting the decisions and changes demanded by the CBFC, the makers have now applied for the 33A Certificate, and the necessary changes have been made."

The trailer features debutants Bonita Rajpurohit, Abhinav Singh, and Paritosh. It opens up with flooding social media icons all over the screen, giving a glance at today's prevailing digital world. Unapologetic about its approach, it's fiery in its narrative. Moving ahead, the raw and real world that the film consists of; starts to unfold, bringing an enhanced look at a bold generation that is always connected, sharing, and streaming in an insatiable addiction called social media.

'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2' is directed by the visionary filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures. It also features Mouni Roy, Tusshar Kapoor, Anu Malik, Swaroopa Ghosh, Swastika Mukherjee, Anupam Joardar, and Uorfi Javed.

Speaking about the inspiration behind 'LSD 2', Dibakar told ANI, "It wasn't my idea, it was Ekta's idea. She suggested that enough time had passed and society had changed so much that we could make LSD 2. In the time of LSD 2, our virtual life has now completely dominated our real life. So this virtual life that we live in, I wanted to see how it was happening."

The first part which was released in the year 2010, was directed by Dibakar Banerjee and starred actors Rajkummar Rao, Neha Chauhan, Anshuman Jha, and Nushrratt Bharuccha among others.

