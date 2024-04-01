Exuding tropical vibes, Disha Patani posed in a printed bikini with her dog in one of the frames.

Disha Patani Pic/X

Listen to this article Disha Patani rings in summer with sultry bikini pictures, sets the internet ablaze x 00:00

Bollywood actress Disha Patani, who is synonymous when it comes to bikini pictures, dropped a set of fresh ones as summer makes its way this year. Exuding tropical vibes, Disha posed in a printed bikini with her dog in one of the frames. She opted for a no-makeup look and flaunted her dewy skin and voluminous tresses. Check out the pictures below.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha is currently basking in the success of her latest release 'Yodha'. It also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. Directed by the debutant duo of Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the high-octane action thriller film follows Arun Katyal, the commanding officer of an elite unit, Yodha Task Force, on a thrilling rescue operation.

Disha will also be sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Kamal Haasan in ‘Project K’, which is directed by Nag Ashwin. The film’s official title is ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. It became the first-ever Indian film to have its debut at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2023. Mark your calendars to watch 'Kalki 2898 AD' in theatres on May 9.

Disha also has 'Kanguva' with Bobby Deol and Suriya. The official synopsis of the Tamil film read, "A story that travels 500 years from the 1700s to 2023 is about a hero who has to fulfill a mission left unfinished. A story of gratitude, Siruthai Siva has directed the film. Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu and Yogi Babu are also part of the film.

On the personal front, Disha was recently spotted celebrating Holi with ex-boyfriend and actor Tiger Shroff. Tiger was rumoured to be dating Disha Patani for a long time. The couple was well-known for their Sunday lunch dates at a restaurant and were frequently sighted together. Although they never officially confirmed their relationship, rumours also suggested that they've broken up.

At the 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' trailer launch event, Akshay Kumar teased Tiger Shroff while giving him advice as a young star in the industry. He said, "Main ye kahunga ki Tiger, hamesha ek hi Disha mein raha karo (Always stay in one direction)" This was an indirect hint at Disha Patani.

(With inputs from ANI)