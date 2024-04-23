Breaking News
Shah Rukh Khan and Mohanlal's social media exchange leads to fans digging up their old pics and videos

Updated on: 23 April,2024 04:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Netizens were elated when they saw superstars Mohanlal and Shah Rukh Khan exchange sweet messages on X and Instagram on Tuesday

It all began on Tuesday morning when a video of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal dancing to the tunes of 'Zinda Banda' from Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Jawan' went viral on social media. 


The videos of Mohanlal, 63, grooving to SRK and Rajinikanth's songs at an award function in Kochi are going viral on social media.


In one of the videos shared by Mohanlal's fan page on X, the actor was seen wearing a cheetah-printed shirt with a brown leather jacket and pants. He flaunted his energetic moves on stage.


Shah Rukh Khan also noticed the video and was all praise for the Malayalam film superstar. Khan wrote sharing the video, "Thank u @Mohanlal sir for making this song the most special for me now. Wish I had done it half as good as you. Love u sir and waiting for dinner at home as and when. You are the OG Zinda Banda!!!"

Well, the conversation did not end there as Mohanlal responded to SRK with equal amount of humility and admiration. 

"Dear @iamsrk, nobody can do it like you! You are and always will be the OG Zinda Banda in your classic, inimitable style. Thanks for your kind words.  Also, just dinner? Why not groove to some Zinda Banda over breakfast, too?" he tweeted on X. 

Looking at this wholesome exchange between two of the finest actors of the country, fans started sharing old pictures and videos from the time the duo shared stage. King Khan has graced award functions held by the Malayalam film industry in the past and has often expressed his love and admiration towards Mohanlal and Mammootty. 

Here are some of the fan reactions: 

