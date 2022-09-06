Breaking News
Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan celebrate as Trinbago Knight Riders win Women's Caribbean Premier League

Updated on: 06 September,2022 05:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Shah Rukh's son Aryan, too, congratulated the team.

Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan celebrate as Trinbago Knight Riders win Women's Caribbean Premier League

Shah Rukh Khan. Picture courtesy/PR


Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who co-owns Trinbago Knight Riders, is extremely happy as his team has emerged victorious in the Women's Caribbean Premier League (CPL) final. Taking to Twitter, SRK penned a congratulatory note for the team, saying, "Every victory is special....but somehow this one for @TKRiders Women's Squad is well, most special. Well done girls you are all so beautiful and amazing. Yay!!!"




Shah Rukh's son Aryan, too, congratulated the team. He shared a photo of the winning ladies with their cup and wrote, "First women's CPL tournament and the first win already secured. Congratulations ladies...Hopefully many more to come".

Tribango Knight Riders defeated Babarbos Royals by 10 runs to win the Women's Caribbean Premier League on Sunday. In the match, Tribango Knight Riders batted first and posted 100/7 in 20 overs owing to a 59-run knock by Deandra Dottin. Then, Shenata Grimmond, Hayley Jensen and Sune Luus scalped two wickets each for Trinbago Knight Riders but the match-winning spell was delivered by Anisa Mohammed as she returned with figures of 3-16 in 3.4 overs.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK is all set to return to the silver screen after 4 years with 'Pathaan', which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. SRK also has Dunki and Jawan in the pipeline.

