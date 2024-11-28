Several celebrities paid hefty taxes this year, with Shah Rukh Khan leading the list. He reportedly paid R92 crore in taxes, thanks to a phenomenal year; Zaheer Iqbal supposedly hurt by Sonakshi Sinha's comment

Salman Khan, Thalapathy Vijay, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

Listen to this article Have you heard? With Rs 92 cr, SRK becomes highest taxpayer; Zaheer 'hurt' by Sonakshi's comment x 00:00

Show me the money

ADVERTISEMENT

Several celebrities paid hefty taxes this year, with Shah Rukh Khan leading the list. He reportedly paid R92 crore in taxes, thanks to a phenomenal year with Pathaan (2023) and Jawan (2023), both of which grossed over Rs 1,000 crore at the box office. Close behind was south star Thalapathy Vijay, whose The Greatest of All Time (2023) earned over Rs 600 crore. Vijay paid Rs 80 crore in taxes. Salman Khan followed with R75 crore, and Amitabh Bachchan paid R71 crore. Cricketer Virat Kohli came next with Rs 66 crore, while Kareena Kapoor Khan was the only female celebrity on the list, contributing R10 crore. These figures, reported by Fortune India, are based on advance tax payments made by the stars.

When Farah is being Farah



Tom Cruise and Farah Khan

Farah Khan proved that almost everyone is a fan of Tom Cruise as she openly expressed her admiration for the Hollywood star. She commented on Tom’s behind-the-scenes pictures from Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning, writing, “TOMMMMMMMMM... waiting to work with you (sic),” followed by a heart and folded hands emoji. While her comment sparked rumours of a potential collaboration, it seems more like a classic case of Farah fangirling. We all hope Tom notices it and makes Farah’s day.

Measuring love

The Sinhas, along with Zaheer Iqbal, recently appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show. A statement made by Poonam Sinha on the show seems to have sparked controversy. Poonam discussed the concept of marrying someone who loves you more than you love them. She cited her own example before commenting on her daughter, Sonakshi Sinha, stating that she married a man she loves more than he loves her. While Sonakshi was caught off guard, she quickly smoothed over the moment, saying, “Zaheer feels he loves me more; I feel I love him more. Who can settle this one?” Her response deflected the awkwardness, but sharp-eyed viewers noticed the tension. On Reddit, users commented, “Oh God! That was so sad and awkward to watch. They thought her statement was heading in a completely different direction and celebrated a little too early. You can see he was a bit hurt by where that went.” Another user added, “Sona handled it really well. You could see she sensed that he felt bad about it.”

Pretty please

Excitement is in the air as fans prepare to see Dua Lipa perform in Mumbai. The singer-songwriter arrived in the city ahead of her November 30 concert, where Jonita Gandhi will open the show. On Thursday, Dua was spotted at the Kalina airport wearing a yellow T-shirt and black trousers. This marks Dua’s second visit to India, but it will be her first performance. Her previous trip was a quiet holiday in Rajasthan, where she went unnoticed. This time, however, the spotlight is on her. Speculation is already brewing over which Bollywood star might host her post-concert celebration.

Aap ki Leela

Drashti Dhami introduced her daughter Leela to the world as she shared pictures of the little one cuddled by her and husband Niraj Khemka. The actor also posted images of the baby’s tiny feet, captioning them, “Say hello to Leela.” The couple welcomed Leela on October 22 and announced the news on social media, writing, “Straight from heaven into our hearts, a whole new life, a whole new start. She is here. 22.10.24.” Last seen in Duranga, Drashti plans to take a few months off before returning to work.

Poems for Diljit

There’s nothing like being acknowledged by a legend. Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, currently on a music tour, received a special autographed book of poems from celebrated writer-lyricist Gulzar. Diljit shared a picture of the book, 89 Autumns of Poems, with a personal note from Gulzar that read, “Dear Diljit, with love & regards!” The book celebrates the illustrious poetry career of the writer. Next, Diljit is set to perform in Kolkata on November 30.