Shah Rukh Khan turned a year older on Saturday. The superstar presided over a fan event like he has been doing over the past two years to celebrate his 59th birthday with his fans. At the event held in Bandra, Mumbai, Khan entertained his fans with some dance and also his witty one liners. He also took some questions from fans and addressed them in his trademark humour.

At the event, Shah Rukh Khan was asked by a fan about how he deals with sibling rivalry of his kids. Khan and his wife Gauri are parents to three kids- Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. While AbRam is much younger than his older siblings Aryan and Suhana are closer in age.

Responding to the question, he said, "I think they don't have a fight. I feel pity for them. By the grace of God, they must have had a fight. Otherwise, there is a big problem in the distribution of property." He expressed his support for his daughter Suhana, noting, "I think, I will support Suhana. The girls are fine. I mean, I like them but boys have hair on their body. I find girls very beautiful. I find them very sweet. I find them very strong. So, I will support Suhana because it is the side of strength. So, I will support her with strength."

The superstar was also asked a lot of questions, including battling self-doubts, and how he feels now that his children, Aryan and Suhana Khan, have entered films. Suhana made her acting debut with 'The Archies' on Netflix, while Aryan Khan is gearing up for his directorial debut with an OTT series, set to release next year.

Recalling his birthday morning, he said that he woke up late but as soon as he was up, he learned that his son AbRam's iPad had stopped working. He shared that after fixing AbRam's problem, he found that Suhana was facing a wardrobe crisis and he proceeded to help her.

He said in jest, "I learned from my family that your patience is directly proportional to the number of kids you have."

He further mentioned, "This is the learning that I carry from my home to my work. I try and fix the problems that people are facing, at my shoot, and at work. I think patience is the one thing I have learned from my family."