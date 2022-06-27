Shah Rukh Khan thanks fans for celebrating 30 years of his Bollywood journey

Breaking News
Updated on: 27 June,2022 02:35 PM IST  |  New Delhi
Shah Rukh Khan. Picture Courtesy/AFP


Shah Rukh Khan completed 30 years of his journey in Bollywood on June 25, 2022. The actor, who has been receiving wishes virtually, has finally shared a thank you message on Instagram. On Sunday evening, SRK shared a social media post expressing gratitude for all the wishes he received on the occasion.

The 'Raees' actor took to his Instagram handle and posted a mirror selfie along with the caption, "Thank u all for celebrating my 30 yrs with cakes & edits and all things nice. For me, the best way to celebrate is to work round the clock today to create more entertainment. Love you all [sic]"




 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)


In the picture posted by the superstar, he gave major 'Don' vibes as Shah Rukh was dressed in a classic black suit paired with a white shirt and patterned maroon cravat.

On the occasion of celebrating 3 decades in the industry, the 56-year-old actor unveiled the first motion poster of his forthcoming film 'Pathaan', which left his fans excited. The movie, which also stars Deepika Padukone, is backed by Yash Raj Films and will release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Apart from 'Pathaan', Shah Rukh has several projects in the pipeline including 'Jawan' and 'Dunki' among others.

