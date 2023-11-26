Shah Rukh Khan, Tiger Shroff, Sharad Kelkar and others grace Global Peace Honours event to honour the brave hearts of 26/11

Shah Rukh Khan has graced an event to honour the brave hearts who sacrificed their lives in the tragic terrorist attacks of 26/11

In Pic: Shah Rukh Khan (Pic- Pooja Dadlani Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan is literally everywhere at this point and there is no way any one of us can complain. The superstar who bounced back to our screens after a hiatus of almost half a decade with Pathaan, and then came back with Jawan, is now marking the end of his supremely successful year with Dunki. While we gear up for the release of the same, King Khan has yet again graced an event and this time to honour the brave hearts who sacrificed their lives in the tragic terrorist attacks of 26/11.

As it marks 15 years to November 26, 2008, the night Mumbai witnessed the most brutal terrorist attack in history and we lost many brave soldiers who fought and defeated the terrorists safeguarding us. To honour their sacrifice and pay them tribute, Amruta Fadnavis with her Divyaj Foundation held an event called the Global Peach Honours at the Gateway Of India.

The event was graced by who’s who of Bollywood but the highlight of the event was the presence of Shah Rukh Khan. King Khan dressed in a crisp suit made sure he attended the event that honours the brave soldiers. Also in attendance were Sharad Kelkar, Tiger Shroff, Kriti Kulhari, Isha Koppikar, Himesh Reshammiya, Zayed Khan, and others. Shroff even gave a performance.

"Global Peace Honours stands as a tribute to the unsung heroes of 26/11, a night of reflection and unity where we honour the sacrifices made by these extraordinary individuals. In their memory, we gather at the iconic Gateway of India, bringing together global leaders, celebrities, and spiritual figures. It's not just an event; it's a testament to Mumbai's indomitable spirit, fostering collective remembrance and resilience" said Mrs. Amruta Fadnavis, founder of Divyaj Foundation, while talking about her commendable initiative.

Tiger Shroff's performance aims to elevate the atmosphere of remembrance. “The memory of 26/11 lingers, a reminder of Mumbai's deep loss. As a person, I'm committed to keeping the heroes of that night alive in our hearts. Dancing in their honour is a special privilege. At the Global Peace Honours, we unite, blending tribute with movement, creating a timeless bond.” said the Heropanti actor when he was asked about his performance at the event.



Stay tuned to Midday.com for more.