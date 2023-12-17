Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki falls behind Prabhas' Salaar after day 1 of advance bookings

After day 1 of advance bookings Dunki has lagged behind compared to Prabhas' 'Salaar'

In Pic: Prabhas, Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu

After two massive successes, Shah Rukh Khan is all set for his third release of the year. The actor is eagerly anticipating the release of his much-awaited film, "Dunki," helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. Advance bookings for Dunki opened yesterday in India. According to reports, after day 1 of advance bookings the film has lagged behind compared to Prabhas' 'Salaar'.

As per reports on sacnilk.com, the film has earned ₹1.24 crore so far in bookings, with the Taapsee Pannu starrer managing to sell 33,770 tickets with 2836 shows. The coming days will be crucial for the film as it faces a clash with Prabhas' Salaar.

Meanwhile, Salaar has minted over ₹1 crore in bookings. The total number of tickets sold so far for the film is 51280, with 867 shows. The total business made by the film is ₹1.05 crore via advance booking.

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel tweeted, “Dunki Initial pre-sale starts on a remarkable note. The film has sold 10K +tickets at national chain multiplexes. Non-national chains showing good movement too. If the momentum continues then Dunki will challenge top films of 2023 in terms of final advance booking. Next 3 days will give a clear picture.”

'Dunki' is a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. It charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. Drawn from real-life experiences, 'Dunki' is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories, providing hilarious and heart-breaking answers.

Just days before its release, it was announced that the film had got a U/A certificate from CBFC and the runtime of the film is reportedly 2 hours 41 minutes, which is the second-longest among all three films. 'Pathaan' had a runtime of 2 hours 26 minutes, while 'Jawan' was 2 hours 49 minutes.

Recently, the makers unveiled Dunki's official trailer which offers a peek into the endearing world of Rajkumar Hirani. Opening with SRK onboard a train, setting the tone for the adventure that lies ahead.