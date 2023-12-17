Breaking News
Mumbai local train updates: CR to operate mega block on main line on Sunday
NIA arrests third accused in 2022 Attari border drug haul case
Dharavi protest: Not anti-development; my govt was not pro-builder, says Uddhav
Mumbai: CISF constable shoots himself dead at BKC
Maharashtra: Gang of thieves bust by Latur Police, 34 mobile phones recovered
People rejected Rahul Gandhi's seven guarantees: Devendra Fadnavis
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Shah Rukh Khans Dunki falls behind Prabhas Salaar after day 1 of advance bookings

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki falls behind Prabhas' Salaar after day 1 of advance bookings

Updated on: 17 December,2023 09:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Top

After day 1 of advance bookings Dunki has lagged behind compared to Prabhas' 'Salaar'

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki falls behind Prabhas' Salaar after day 1 of advance bookings

In Pic: Prabhas, Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu

Listen to this article
Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki falls behind Prabhas' Salaar after day 1 of advance bookings
x
00:00

After two massive successes, Shah Rukh Khan is all set for his third release of the year. The actor is eagerly anticipating the release of his much-awaited film, "Dunki," helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. Advance bookings for Dunki opened yesterday in India. According to reports, after day 1 of advance bookings the film has lagged behind compared to Prabhas' 'Salaar'.


As per reports on sacnilk.com, the film has earned ₹1.24 crore so far in bookings, with the Taapsee Pannu starrer managing to sell 33,770 tickets with 2836 shows. The coming days will be crucial for the film as it faces a clash with Prabhas' Salaar.


Meanwhile, Salaar has minted over ₹1 crore in bookings. The total number of tickets sold so far for the film is 51280, with 867 shows. The total business made by the film is ₹1.05 crore via advance booking.


Trade analyst Sumit Kadel tweeted, “Dunki Initial pre-sale starts on a remarkable note. The film has sold 10K +tickets at national chain multiplexes. Non-national chains showing good movement too. If the momentum continues then Dunki will challenge top films of 2023 in terms of final advance booking. Next 3 days will give a clear picture.”

'Dunki' is a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. It charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. Drawn from real-life experiences, 'Dunki' is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories, providing hilarious and heart-breaking answers.

Just days before its release, it was announced that the film had got a U/A certificate from CBFC and the runtime of the film is reportedly 2 hours 41 minutes, which is the second-longest among all three films. 'Pathaan' had a runtime of 2 hours 26 minutes, while 'Jawan' was 2 hours 49 minutes.

Recently, the makers unveiled Dunki's official trailer which offers a peek into the endearing world of Rajkumar Hirani. Opening with SRK onboard a train, setting the tone for the adventure that lies ahead. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Dunki Shah Rukh Khan SRK Salaar prabhas Entertainment Top Stories box office

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK