Shahana Goswami: No one offers me comedy

Updated on: 27 June,2023 07:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Attempting her first mystery Neeyat, Shahana Goswami is keen to try diverse genres after doing niche films for 17 years

Shahana Goswami

Listen to this article
Surprise—that is the feeling Shahana Goswami almost always evokes in us when we watch her offerings. Be it Rock On (2008), Tu Hai Mera Sunday (2016) or Bombay Begums (2021), the actor has delivered solid performances in her 17-year career. 


As she gears up for the release of Neeyat, she says she is looking for creatively fulfilling collaborations. “As an actor, you are always looking for good storytelling and engaging roles. I want to explore different emotions and realities through a character. Now, I look out for what kind of creative collaborations I will have on a project. It’s not about the screen time, but about shouldering the responsibility of a story. I want to feel like the head of a department who has greater agency,” she says. 


Neeyat ticks all those boxes. Led by Vidya Balan, the movie—also starring Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi and Prajakta Koli—revolves around a birthday dinner that takes a dark turn when the family’s patriarch is murdered. Having thoroughly enjoyed her first murder mystery, Goswami points out that she hasn’t been offered too many diverse genres. “I am good at comedy, but no one offers me that genre. Nor do they offer me a negative role. I want to explore [different] genres. I have ended up doing a lot of niche content, but now I want to reach out to a wider audience.” Anu Menon’s directorial venture is her first step in that direction. “Anu had a clear vision for Neeyat. Also, the film has a strong storyline, but the characters drive it.”


