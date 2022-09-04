Breaking News
Shahid Kapoor shares goofy morning picture captured by his brother Ishaan Khatter

Updated on: 04 September,2022 01:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI

In the monochrome picture, the 'Haider' actor was seen making goofy expressions while having his breakfast on the table. He struck a pose while taking out his tongue and looking away from the camera

Shahid Kapoor. Pic/Shadab Khan


Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor on Saturday dropped a goofy picture on his social media account. Taking to his Instagram handle, Shahid treated fans to a hilarious picture. In the monochrome picture, the 'Haider' actor was seen making goofy expressions while having his breakfast on the table. He struck a pose while taking out his tongue and looking away from the camera.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)


Also Read: 'Koffee with Karan 7': Was made to wait for eight hours by Shahid, says Kiara

Shahid could be seen enjoying waffles for breakfast. The hilarious picture was captured by none other than his younger brother Ishaan Khatter. Sharing the picture, he wrote, 'Good morning #weekendvibes'. As soon as the picture was posted, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed into the comment section. Ishaan dropped a comment. He wrote, "Goof morning I click the best images."

Shahid also shared pictures with his brother and close friend Kunal Kemmu on Insta stories. In the first picture, Shahid was seen with his brother, Kunal Kemmu posing in front of their bikes. In the second image, the 'Kabir Singh' actor was seen dressed in a light brown t-shirt that he paired with blue denim. He accessorized ed his look with a pair of shoes and a black cross-body bag. Talking about the work front, Shahid will be next seen in director Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming action film 'Bloody Daddy'. Along with this, he will be soon making his grand OTT debut with Raj and DK's upcoming web series 'Farzi' along with south actor Vijay Sethupathi.

Ishaan, on the other hand, will be next seen in a horror comedy film 'Phone Bhoot' alongside Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is all set to release on November 4, 2022.He will be also seen in a period war action film 'Pippa' alongside Mrunal Thakur, which is all set to hit the theatres on December 2, 2022. 

