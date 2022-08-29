Shahid Kapoor's 'mujhse shaadi karogi' caption for wife Mira Rajput makes fans say 'aww'

On Sunday, the couple attended fashion designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta's wedding at Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai

Actor Shahid Kapoor never fails to win hearts with his social media posts for his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor. With his latest Instagram post, he has once again proved that he deeply loves Mira. On Sunday, the couple attended fashion designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta's wedding at Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai. After attending the wedding, the 'Kabir Singh' star treated his fans by sharing an adorable picture with his wife from the ceremony.

In the image, the two are seen sharing smiles while sitting next to each other. However, more than the picture, it's Shahid's caption that caught the eyeballs. "Mujhse shaadi karogi," he captioned the post, leaving fans in awe of the couple. "Howw adorable," a social media user wrote. "Made for each other," another one wrote.

For the occasion, Mira opted for a white ruffle saree paired with a mirror work blouse. She accessorised her look with a choker and maangtika. On the other hand, Shahid wore a white kurta set along with brown shoes. Mira and Shahid, who tied the knot in 2015, are parents to daughter Misha and son Zain.

On July 7, the couple completed 7 years of togetherness. Marking the special occasion, Shahid had taken Instagram to share a mushy selfie with his wife Mira and called her a "survivor". "7 down baby. Happy anni you made it through 7 hard long years. You a survivor. You a LEGEND," he had written.Mira also shared an adorable photo with Shahid and wrote, "The love of my life. Happy 7 baby. I love you beyond the itch and back @shahidkapoor". Shahid and Mira had an arrange marriage.

