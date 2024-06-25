Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira reveals she almost had a miscarriage during first pregnancy at age 21

Mira Rajput Kapoor recently recounted how she almost miscarried at just four months pregnant due to a complication

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, has shared details about a challenging time during her first pregnancy when she nearly had a miscarriage. Speaking on Prakhar Gupta's podcast, she recounted how she experienced dilation at just four months pregnant. Mira also mentioned how supportive Shahid was during this period, even asking the doctor if she could rest at home.

In the interview, Mira Kapoor said, “Not many people know this, but when I was pregnant with my daughter, it was my first pregnancy. And you are like, oh, I am 21-20, whatever… I am healthy, and I am like very fit and the prime of my life in terms of having kids. What is the worse can happen, and I almost miscarried when I was four months pregnant. Came back and had this sonography and the doctor tells me that lie down right now.” She further mentioned that the doctor said that was dilated and could potentially lose the baby any moment.

Mira also added that the hospital had kept her under observation for the next few months. Talking about the experience, Mira saif, “At the end of two and a half months, I wanted to get out from there, but couldn’t get off the bed, so Shahid spoke to my doctor and told him, ‘I will set up the home as a hospital, will put up the bed, and get everything, but let her be at home.’ He was seeing that it was taking a toll on me mentally. So, we did this, went back home, my whole family come to see me surprises me. They surprised me, and I was so overwhelmed that I started getting contractions.”

The moment of surprise was so overwhelming for Mira that she needed to go back to the hospital.

Just recently, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor became proud new owners of a swanky new luxury apartment located in Mumbai’s plush Worli area. The new address that comes with a mesmerising sea view was purchased at a whopping amount of more than Rs 60 crore including stamp duty charges.

As per reports, Shahid and Mira paid a stamp duty of Rs 1.75 crore for the registration. The transaction took place on May 24 as per IndexTap.com.