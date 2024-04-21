Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: We’re banking on the Muslim vote, says Prakash Ambedkar
Mumbai: 55 full grown trees along EEH killed ‘by advertisers, builders’
Navi Mumbai: Flamingo found dead after fatal accident on Palm Beach Road
Mumbai: Student arrested for prank call
Maharashtra: Woman and grandson crushed to death by water tanker, driver escapes
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Shamita Shetty gives fans glimpse of her sketching talent
<< Back to Elections 2024

Shamita Shetty gives fans glimpse of her sketching talent

Updated on: 21 April,2024 06:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

The actress on Friday took to her Instagram account to share a post where she's seen sketching, revealing her creative talent

Shamita Shetty gives fans glimpse of her sketching talent

Shamita Shetty. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Shamita Shetty gives fans glimpse of her sketching talent
x
00:00

Bollywood actor Shamita Shetty has surprised fans by showcasing her artistic side on social media.


The actress on Friday took to her Instagram account to share a post where she's seen sketching, revealing her creative talent.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shamita Shetty (@shamitashetty_official)


The video offered fans a peek into Shamita's personal journey of self-expression and artistic exploration.

Sharing the video, the actress wrote a caption that read, "Art is the journey of a free soul -Alev Oguz."

Earlier this month, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra dropped a special post for her sister Shamita on the occasion of Siblings Day.

Taking to Instagram stories, Shilpa treated fans with her and Shamita's photo.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "#happysiblingsday Shamita, love you to the moon and back always Tunki."

Shilpa and Shamita Shetty share a great bond and the duo never fails to shower love on each other on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa was recently seen in Rohit Shetty's OTT debut 'Indian Police Force', which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series is streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime. She will also act in 'KD-The Devil' as Satyavati alongside V Ravichandran, and Sanjay Dutt. The pan-India multilingual will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Shamita was last seen in the movie 'The Tenant,' which was released on February 10, 2023. She also garnered attention as a contestant on reality shows like Bigg Boss OTT 1, where she reached the Top 3. Apart from this, she participated in Bigg Boss 15, finishing in 4th place. In 2020, she was featured in the web series 'Black Widows.'

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

shamita shetty shilpa shetty bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK