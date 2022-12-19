Shehnaaz Gill brings high-fashion splendour to ramp, turns showstopper for Ken Ferns

Clad in a lustrous pink gown adorned with multi-coloured floral sequins and linear embellishments on the trail, the 28-year-old turned showstopper for designer Ken Ferns at the star-studded fashion event

Shehnaaz Gill. Pic/Instagram

The 'Bigg Boss' alum strutted the runway recently and left everyone in awe of her gorgeous looks. Actor Shehnaaz Gill walked the ramp at the 'Indian Designer Show Season 4' held in New Delhi on Sunday. Clad in a lustrous pink gown adorned with multi-coloured floral sequins and linear embellishments on the trail, the 28-year-old turned showstopper for designer Ken Ferns at the star-studded fashion event. Her dewy makeup accentuated the 'floral diva' vibe she opted for the event.

Fans could not keep calm at the appearance of the reality TV star and burst into a huge round of applause and hooting. In a memorable moment of the fashion night, the 'Honsla Rakh' actor cheered the entire hall up by randomly breaking into a little dance on the ramp with Ferns by her side.

The event also included a host of other spectacular appearances of other Bollywood celebrities which included the likes of 'Hate Story 3' actor Daisy Shah, 'Rockstar' actor Nargis Fakhri, who walked for designer Amit Bharadwaj and 'Rowdy Rathore' actor Sonakshi Sinha, who walked with fashion icon Rocky S.Recently, Shehnaaz paid tribute to the late actor while accepting her award Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night in Dubai.

"Main ek bande ko thank you bolna chahti hu ...thank you meri life me aane ke lie aur merpe itna invest kiya ki aaj main yaha tak phuchi hu...this is for you Sidharth Shukla (I want to thank someone...Thank you for coming into my life. I am whatever today is all because of you..this is for you Sidharth Shukla," Shehnaaz said, evoked a loud cheer from the audience.

On the work front, Shehnaaz will be next seen in the family entertainer film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' alongside Salman Khan and in an upcoming comedy film '100%' opposite Riteish Deshmukh, John Abraham and Nora Fatehi.Talking about other projects, Shehnaaz has been busy with her chat show. She recently launched her new chat show, 'Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill'. Her first guest was actor Rajkummar Rao, who promoted his movie 'Monica, O My Darling' on the show.

