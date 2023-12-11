Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Sonali Bendre bring back the 90s as they party together, see pics

Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Sonali Bendre relived their 90s days as they got together for a party at Gayatri Joshi's house in Mumbai. The 90s stars were celebrating the new house bought by the Swades star

Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Sonali Bendre and Gayatri Joshi

Shilpa Shetty and Raveena Tandon partied together on Sunday The duo was invited for a party at Gayatri Joshi`s house Sonali Bendre was also at the party making it a mini 90s reunion

A group of actors who dominated the Hindi film industry in the 90s gathered together for a celebration. Actors Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, and Sonali Bendre got together at 'Swades' actress Gayatri Joshi's house for a delightful evening. Raveena Tandon took to her social media handle to share some happy pictures rom the evening.

Raveena took to her Instagram feed to share pictures from their beautiful Sunday evening. She also mentioned that they were hosted by Gayatri Joshi. Reportedly, they were celebrating Gayarti's new home.

In the first picture, Raveena is seen posing for a selfie with Gayatri Joshi. The next one shows Raveena, Shilpa Shetty, Sonali Bendre, and Gayatri Joshi posing together on the rooftop. Other pictures give a glimpse of how they spent their evening together.

Sharing the pictures, Raveena wrote, "A fun evening ! #friendslikefamily . A beautiful home, filled with warmth, love, laughter and old friendships…thank you for the lovely evening @gayatrioberoi #vicky."

Shilpa Shetty also shared a group picture on her Instagram stories and congratulated Gayatri for her new home. "Bringing the 90s back. Congratulations @gayatrioberoi on your new casa...what a fun night!!! #girlsquad #girlsjustwannahavefun” wrote Shilpa.

For the fun-filled evening, Shilpa Shetty opted for cheetah print dress while Raveena looked ravishing in an all-black jumpsuit. Sonali Bendre opted for a beige sweater with chocolate brown pants, while Gayatri Joshi was seen in a black sleeveless top with baggy denims.

On the work front, Raveena Tandon is busy testing new waters as she has ventured into the OTT space. She essays the role of Kasturi Dogra, a police officer, in the Netflix series 'Aranyak. The actress was lauded for her nuanced performance in the thriller series. Earlier this year she was seen in the film 'One Friday Night' with Milind Soman. The film is streaming on Jio Cinema. Next, the actress will be seen in 'Ghudchadi'.

Shilpa Shetty, on the other hand, has also been challenging herself with varied roles. She was last seen in the film 'Sukhee' playing the titular role. She plays a housewife who visits Delhi for a weekend for her school reunion party. There she gets a different perspective about her life and takes charge of her own life. She will next be seen playing a cop in the series 'Indian Police Force'.