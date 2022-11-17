Shooting khatam! Ranveer Singh announces wrap of Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus'

On Wednesday, Ranveer took to Instagram and announced the wrap of his film, which is helmed by none other than Rohit Shetty

The shooting for Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Cirkus' has come to an end. On Wednesday, Ranveer took to Instagram and announced the wrap of his film, which is helmed by none other than Rohit Shetty.

"Shooting khatam, Promotion ki planning shuru! Mass-ter filmmaker ke Mass-ter plans!!! Buahahahaha@itsrohitshetty @rohitshettypicturez @fukravarun," he wrote. Ranveer also dropped a happy picture from the sets. In the image, he is seen sharing a laugh with Rohit and co-star Varun Sharma.

The film is said to be inspired by William Shakespeare's Comedy of Errors, which revolves around two sets of identical twins who were accidentally separated at birth.

Ranveer plays a double role for the first time in his career with 'Cirkus'. Pooja Hegde, Jaqueline Fernandez, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra and Vrajesh Hirjee are also a part of 'Cirkus', which is set to hit theatres on December 23.

