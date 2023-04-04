Shraddha Kapoor pens adorable birthday wish for her pet dog Shyloh

Breaking News
Updated on: 04 April,2023 09:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Pic/Instagram


Actor Shraddha Kapoor, on Monday, penned down an adorable birthday wish for her cute pet dog Shyloh.


Taking to Instagram, Shraddha shared a string of pictures which she captioned, 'Aao Shyloh ko bohot saara pyaar dete hain. Happy 14th Birthday to the love of my life My Chota Babu.'



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)


In the pictures, the 'Aashiqui 2' actor could be seen posing with her cute dog for some selfies. She could be seen in a no-make-up look.

In another picture, she shared her dog's birthday cakes.

Soon after she dropped the pictures, Shraddha's fans and followers swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Actor Darshan Kumar commented, 'Happy Birthday Shyloh.'

'Awwwieeeee Happiest birthday to our sweetest boy,' a user wrote.

Actor Prateik Babbar commented, 'happy birthday shyloh.'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha was recently seen in director Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' opposite actor Ranbir Kapoor.

The film recently entered into the Rs 200 crore club.

'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' has collected a whooping figure of Rs 161 Cr. Nett in India, and Rs 201 Cr. gross worldwide in its 3rd week.

'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' has emerged as Luv Ranjan's highest worldwide grosser and has crossed 148 Cr. GBOC of his last 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'.

Shraddha will be next seen in 'Chaalbaaz in London' and in 'Naagin' trilogy.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

 

