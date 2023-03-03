'Shubho Shubho' song out: Rani Mukerji shines in this feel-good melody of 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway'

The melodious song is sung by Altamash Faridi and it has been penned by popular Bollywood lyricist Kausar Munir. Talking about the title of the song, the word Shubho in Bengali signifies auspiciousness, in everything. It also symbolises good fortune, luck, prosperity and happiness.

A still from the song, 'Shubho Shubho' (Pic courtesy: Twitter)

The first song of Rani Mukerji’s much-awaited movie, ‘Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway’ is finally out!

On Friday, the makers took to their official Instagram handle where they dropped their first-ever song, titled ‘Shubho Shubho’. “Celebrating the eternal love of a mother, #ShubhoShubho is out now!”, the makers wrote alongside the post with a red heart emoji.

In the course of ‘Mrs. Chatterjee VS Norway’, the song ‘Shubho Shubho’ lies at the juncture of a big shift that takes place within the family. Moving countries to start her new married life and family, Rani Mukerji, who plays Debika Chatterjee in the legal drama, tries to hold onto her Indian values and traditions, despite cultural differences.

Scored by Amit Trivedi, the song ‘Shubho Shubho’ beautifully transpires Rani’s journey as Debika. The feel-good music and the lyrics of the song can instantly lift up your mood.

Rani Mukerji who plays a strong Bengali mother in the film is happy with the way the song has represented Bengali culture. Talking about the song’s connection with her roots, Rani says, “Being a Bengali, I’m all for the representation of my roots, and my culture in mainstream Hindi cinema. My heart is full that I have played a Bengali character in Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway and showcased the spirit of a fierce Bengali mother in the film. What I really love about the movie is that it has tried to represent the culture of West Bengal in various endearing ways including the saris that I have worn, the way Bengalis celebrate Durga Puja the way I have spoken Bengali and even the fact that the songs have Bengali lyrics, the touch of Baul music and the presence of Dhaak (Bengali drum) and Shankh (Conch Shell) - which are intrinsic to Bengali folk music.”

“It is commendable that music composer, Amit Trivedi, and lyricist Kausar Munir aren’t Bengalis and yet they have shown so much sensitivity to represent my culture and roots so brilliantly. Cinema today is all about the synchronicity of cultures and traditions and I’m proud that my film is showcasing the authenticity unabashedly,” adds Rani as she praises Trivedi.

“The lyrics of the song Shubho Shubho is really special to the film. The word ‘Shubho’ is also my character Debika’s son’s name in the film- ‘Shubh’ meaning auspicious in Bangla. So indeed it is very special and auspicious for us to drop the first song with the word Shubho as part of the mukhda! It makes me really happy as a Bengali to share a slice of my culture with all Indians across the world through this beautiful song”, Rani concludes.

Directed by Ashima Chibber, 'Mrs. Chatterjee VS Norway' talks about the life of an immigrant mother that fights against all odds to win back the custody of her children.

Produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment (Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani & Nikkhil Advani), 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway' is slated to release in theatres on 17th March 2023.