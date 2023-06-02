Shweta Bachchan delights netizens with a vintage photo of Amitabh and Jaya on their 50th wedding anniversary

Amitabh and Jaya, who have shared screen space in blockbuster Hindi movies like 'Zanjeer', 'Abhimaan', 'Sholay', 'Chupke Chupke' and 'Silsila' among several others, tied the knot on June 3 in 1973 in an intimate wedding ceremony

Bollywood's iconic power couple and acting legends, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, June 3. Amitabh and Jaya, who have shared screen space in blockbuster Hindi movies like 'Zanjeer', 'Abhimaan', 'Sholay', 'Chupke Chupke' and 'Silsila' among several others, tied the knot on June 3 in 1973 in an intimate wedding ceremony.

Amitabh and Jaya's loving daughter, Shweta Bachchan took to Instagram on Friday night and dropped a vintage photo of her parents as she wished them on their 50th anniversary.

Alongside the black and white image of Amitabh and Jaya, Shweta penned a heartfelt note and also revealed the 'secret' of her parents' long and successful marriage. Shweta wrote, "Happy 50th parents ~ now you're "Golden" once on being asked what the secret to a long marriage is, my mother answered - love, and I think my fathers was - the wife is always right. That's the long & short of it !!"

In the delightful photo shared by Shweta, Amitabh and Jaya can be seen lovingly gazing into each other's eyes. While Amitabh can be seen in a printed shirt and flared pants, Jaya can be seen draped in a beautiful bordered saree.

Shweta's latest Instagram is melting hearts for all the right reasons. Right from fans of Big B and Jaya to people from the film fraternity, everyone is flocking to Shweta's comments section to react to her parents' loved-up photo.

Reacting to Shweta's post, Bollywood director Zoya Akhtar wrote, "How beautiful are they????" along with a heart-eyed emoji.

"Happy 50 th to your parents !!! Lots of love," Bollywood actor Chunky Pandey's wife, Bhavana Panday commented.

"Happy 50th to your parents", the 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' fame and actor Sanjay Kapoor's wife, Maheep Kapoor wrote.

For the unversed, Amitabh and Jaya who have acted in several movies together, fell for each other when they were shooting for Hrishikesh Mukerjee's 1971 film 'Guddi'. Their romantic bond got stronger when they shared screen space in the 1972 film 'Ek Nazar'.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are proud parents to Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan and entrepreneur and columnist, Shweta Bachchan. Meanwhile, on the workfront, Amitabh will next be seen in 'Project K' and 'The Intern'. Whereas, Jaya Bachchan will soon be seen in Karan Johar's romantic drama, 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.