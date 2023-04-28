As Siddhant Chaturvedi turns 30, here's looking at some of his dance Reels that have been popular on social media.

Siddhant Chaturvedi turns 30 on April 29.

Listen to this article Siddhant Chaturvedi Birthday 2023: The Gully Boy star knows how to groove! x 00:00

Siddhant Chaturvedi dons many hats. The actor, who shot to fame with Gully Boy, can also sing, write poems, and dance. While we have seen his acting chops in films like Gehraiyaan and Bunty Aur Babli 2, Siddhant is also an avid dancer. He keeps sharing snippets of his various talents on Instagram, and since his birthday coincides with International Dance Day, we thought of exploring his dancing prowess as is evident on social media.

Some weeks back, Siddhant showed off his freestyle dance skills to a remixed version of his childhood favourite - Bumbro from Mission Kashmir. He wrote, "Bachapan se favourite party Trick n Track."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi)

In this Reel, the actor can be seen warming up for 2023 to a song that went viral on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi)

The actor showed off his desi style moves on the sets of a movie he was shooting by the beach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi)

Siddhant showed of his moves to the title track of Bunty Aur Babli while promoting the sequel of the movie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi)

Another dance reel that blew the minds of Siddhant's fans. He is seen dancing to the song 'Moosedrilla' by Siddhu Moosewala.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi)

Here's wishing Siddhant a very happy birthday and his fans a very happy International Dance Day.