Breaking News
2008 Malegaon blast trial: Another witness turns hostile, 35 so far
Mumbai: 19 shops near Malad railway station demolished for road widening project
Google shuts down over 3,500 loan apps in India for violating norms
Govt seeks suggestions for making guidelines on cab aggregator companies
Jiah Khan suicide case: Won my dignity, confidence back, says Sooraj Pancholi
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Siddhant Chaturvedi Birthday 2023 The Gully Boy star knows how to groove

Siddhant Chaturvedi Birthday 2023: The Gully Boy star knows how to groove!

Updated on: 28 April,2023 07:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

As Siddhant Chaturvedi turns 30, here's looking at some of his dance Reels that have been popular on social media.

Siddhant Chaturvedi Birthday 2023: The Gully Boy star knows how to groove!

Siddhant Chaturvedi turns 30 on April 29.

Listen to this article
Siddhant Chaturvedi Birthday 2023: The Gully Boy star knows how to groove!
x
00:00

Siddhant Chaturvedi dons many hats. The actor, who shot to fame with Gully Boy, can also sing, write poems, and dance. While we have seen his acting chops in films like Gehraiyaan and Bunty Aur Babli 2, Siddhant is also an avid dancer. He keeps sharing snippets of his various talents on Instagram, and since his birthday coincides with International Dance Day, we thought of exploring his dancing prowess as is evident on social media.


Some weeks back, Siddhant showed off his freestyle dance skills to a remixed version of his childhood favourite - Bumbro from Mission Kashmir. He wrote, "Bachapan se favourite party Trick n Track."



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi)


In this Reel, the actor can be seen warming up for 2023 to a song that went viral on social media.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi)

The actor showed off his desi style moves on the sets of a movie he was shooting by the beach.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi)

 

Siddhant showed of his moves to the title track of Bunty Aur Babli while promoting the sequel of the movie.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi)

Another dance reel that blew the minds of Siddhant's fans. He is seen dancing to the song 'Moosedrilla' by Siddhu Moosewala.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi)

Here's wishing Siddhant a very happy birthday and his fans a very happy International Dance Day.

Siddhant Chaturvedi Bollywood Entertainment Entertainment News bollywood bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK